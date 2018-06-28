MU Student Competes on Wheel of Fortune

MU student Matt Sokoloff taped the show back in December in his home town of Fort Lauderdale. Sokoloff saw an advertisement for the show in the Maneater, the MU student newspaper. He applied online and took a series of tests including timed mock wheel games. Sokoloff says he had fun, but it's not as easy as it looks on TV.

"It's a lot more difficult to be out there playing the show then when you're at home. When you're at home, you can guess a letter when you want to guess a letter, when you're up there and it's your turn you have to guess a letter and it just makes it that much more difficult," Sokoloff said.

If people at home are interrested in applying to be on the show, Sokoloff says he found all the information he needed on Wheel of Fortune's website.