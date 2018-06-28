MU Student Organization Provides 100,000th Safe Ride

COLUMBIA - MU's safe rides program provided its 100,000th ride home Friday night.

Supportive Tigers Riding In Pursuit of Ensuring Safety (STRIPES) is a student-run organization that provides safe rides for MU students and guests Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

"A student can call STRIPES for many different reasons. Whether it be they're on a bad date, they're on campus late or they're unable to operate a vehicle," STRIPES Director Jeri Pautler said. "The majority of our patrons are intoxicated and/or don't have a ride home from a party that they're at." Pautler also said students frequently use STRIPES for studying late at the library, particularly Thursday nights.

On a typical night, STRIPES operates 12 vehicles rented from Avis Car Rental, each with both a male-student volunteer and a female-student volunteer to ensure safety.

MU Police Department Captain Brian Weimer said STRIPES is a valuable resource for the community. He said he is glad STRIPES is offered to students.

Pautler gave the 100,000th ride at 10:31 p.m. Friday night. The organization celebrated with cake, sparkling grape juice and the organization will hand out special T-shirts.