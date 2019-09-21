MU students advocate for accessible student seating at Memorial Stadium

17 hours 36 minutes ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 3:38:00 PM CDT September 20, 2019 in News
By: James Stanley, KOMU 8 Reporter and Trinidy Thompson, Digital Producer
loading

COLUMBIA - MU students will pack Memorial Stadium to cheer on the Tigers during Saturday's SEC opener against South Carolina, but some students may not feel included.

One step on the east side of the stadium limits the ability for students using wheelchairs to access the student section.

MU students Madison Lawson and Olivia Holler use powered wheel chairs to navigate campus.

Lawson, a senior, first had an issue with the step blocking her path to the student section when she was a freshman.

She became frustrated with her inability to be a part of the student section and this led to her not attending Mizzou football games.

"It was just one of the fights I was like, 'You know, they will probably fix it eventually,'" Lawson said. "So I just kind of walked away that battle."

Four years later her freshman roommate, Holler, still could not access Mizzou's student section during the Tigers game against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Sept. 7.

"Now my roommate is having the same issue and it's just really not acceptable," Lawson said. "When you sit in a section that's a part from the student section, it just really makes you feel excluded."

"It's not a fun feeling," Lawson continued. "It's not the same Mizzou experience that everyone else gets and it's not an equal opportunity to that experience."

Holler and her friends arrived to the game more than an hour before kickoff on Sept. 7 and her issues with accessibility at the stadium began at the student gate.

Stadium staff place a maze of barriers outside the student gate 4E on the east side of the stadium to keep students in a line.

However, Holler was unable to navigate through the barriers.

"There [were] a lot of barricades," Holler said. "So we went through the accessible entrance."

When Holler tried to enter the stadium through the accessible entrance at gate 2E, game day staff gave her trouble about using her student ticket at a non-student gate.

"They told me my pass wasn’t going to work because I had to go to the student section," Holler said. "[But] that way wasn't accessible."

Eventually someone from the student section gate came over and scanned Holler and her friends into the game.

After entering the stadium, Holler made several attempts to enter the student section.

Each try was unsuccessful due to the step on the landing outside the tunnel that connects the concourse to the stands.

Holler said her power chair would have tipped over and gone down the steps leading to the field if she had tried to go around the step blocking her path.

She eventually ended up sitting in the designated accessible section behind Marching Mizzou.

"I was really defeated," Holler said. "I wasn't feeling like I was being included just because I wasn’t able to get in."

Before she left the game at halftime, Holler took a picture of the step and texted it to Lawson.

"She sent me a picture of what she was experiencing," Lawson said. "And I initially started crying."

Later that day Lawson and Holler reached out to MU's Disability Office.

In the weeks since Sept. 7, the disability office has set up a meeting for Lawson and Holler with Mizzou Athletics scheduled in the near future.

The Deputy Athletics Director, Nick Joos, said "we received feedback of a potential accessibility issue within the student section at Memorial Stadium."

"We look forward to sitting down next week with the individuals that brought this to our attention to review their concerns and our concerns and our solution in the near future," continued Joos.

"As a by-product of adjusting our student seating within the stadium prior to this season, we now have ADA accessible areas within the middle of the student sections that were not previously available," said Joos. "

Lawson and Holler are not looking for an immediate solution to the problem.

Both want to make sure that the issue will be addressed for future students attending Mizzou football games.

"I am not expecting improvement right away," Holler said. "But I would like to see some change."

Lawson says MU is an "inclusive university", but she would like to see more accessibility to Mizzou's student section at football games in the future.

"Accessibility and inclusion aren’t the same thing," Lawson said. "Having accessible student seating is really important."

"Mizzou Athletics is committed to providing the best possible experience for all fans visiting our venues," said Joos. "We will ensure that our game day staff are informed of the accessible routes to this new area."

More News

Grid
List

Police investigating shots fired incident on McBaine Avenue
Police investigating shots fired incident on McBaine Avenue
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a report of shots fired on McBaine Avenue near Sexton Road late Friday night. ... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, September 21 2019 Sep 21, 2019 Saturday, September 21, 2019 2:43:10 AM CDT September 21, 2019 in News

Tolton stays positive in spite of the latest lopsided loss
Tolton stays positive in spite of the latest lopsided loss
O'FALLON - Both frustration and determination radiated from the St. Dominic high school visiting locker room as the Tolton... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, September 21 2019 Sep 21, 2019 Saturday, September 21, 2019 12:48:25 AM CDT September 21, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

Battle and Harrison Keller beat up on Harrisonville
Battle and Harrison Keller beat up on Harrisonville
COLUMBIA - Battle head coach Atiyyah Ellison thought he was the only who'd notice it, but apparently it'd been... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, September 21 2019 Sep 21, 2019 Saturday, September 21, 2019 12:44:00 AM CDT September 21, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

Jeff City Jays no match for SLUH's toughness
Jeff City Jays no match for SLUH's toughness
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City's stadium sits at the bottom of a long, steep hill, and like the fans... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, September 21 2019 Sep 21, 2019 Saturday, September 21, 2019 12:30:00 AM CDT September 21, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

Rock Bridge doesn't show improvement in loss to Lee's Summit West
Rock Bridge doesn't show improvement in loss to Lee's Summit West
KANSAS CITY - Rock Bridge coach Van Vanatta has been looking for improvement in the way his team has... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 11:37:00 PM CDT September 20, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

Hickman's offense comes alive against Smith-Cotton
Hickman's offense comes alive against Smith-Cotton
SEDALIA - It took some time for Hickman’s offense to wake up, but it finally happened, and quick... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 11:35:00 PM CDT September 20, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

Arrest made in Columbia homicide investigation
Arrest made in Columbia homicide investigation
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police announced Friday officers made an arrest in the homicide of E'quan Spain. Michael L. Anderson... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 10:46:00 PM CDT September 20, 2019 in News

Three-car crash shuts down one lane of Providence Road
Three-car crash shuts down one lane of Providence Road
COLUMBIA — A crash involving three cars shut down a section of Providence Road Friday night. Columbia Urgent Care... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 9:34:00 PM CDT September 20, 2019 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 6:09:00 PM CDT September 20, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football photos and videos
Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA – The Jefferson City Jays face off against SLUH Junior Billikens for th is week’s game of the... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 5:44:00 PM CDT September 20, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

NCAA to proceed in KU basketball pay-for-play investigation
NCAA to proceed in KU basketball pay-for-play investigation
COLUMBIA - The NCAA expected to hit the University of Kansas basketball program with multiple violations allegations. "After a... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 4:10:00 PM CDT September 20, 2019 in Sports

Fans react to Columbia Public Schools' gameday bag policy
Fans react to Columbia Public Schools' gameday bag policy
COLUMBIA - Football fans at Battle High School on Friday experienced Columbia Public Schools' new policy preventing kids from bringing... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 3:40:00 PM CDT September 20, 2019 in News

MU students advocate for accessible student seating at Memorial Stadium
MU students advocate for accessible student seating at Memorial Stadium
COLUMBIA - MU students will pack Memorial Stadium to cheer on the Tigers during Saturday's SEC opener against South Carolina,... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 3:38:00 PM CDT September 20, 2019 in News

Callaway County revamps its fight against domestic violence
Callaway County revamps its fight against domestic violence
FULTON - Callaway County appointed five new members to its anti-domestic violence board on Tuesday. The last time the... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 3:00:00 PM CDT September 20, 2019 in Continuous News

Columbia Public Schools trade trash cans for compost bins
Columbia Public Schools trade trash cans for compost bins
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public School District is replacing all of its trash cans with a three-tier waste system in all... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 1:20:00 PM CDT September 20, 2019 in News

Missouri man, widow to receive Highway Patrol honor
Missouri man, widow to receive Highway Patrol honor
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri woman and her late husband, who was killed by the suspect in four... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 1:11:00 PM CDT September 20, 2019 in News

Councilman Ian Thomas says mayor suggested he should resign
Councilman Ian Thomas says mayor suggested he should resign
COLUMBIA - Columbia Fourth Ward Councilman Ian Thomas confirmed Mayor Brian Treece suggested he resign over what became a criminal... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 11:45:00 AM CDT September 20, 2019 in News

Missouri police: Don't leave grenades 'just lying around'
Missouri police: Don't leave grenades 'just lying around'
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City, Missouri, police are urging people not to leave grenades "just lying around" after the... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 11:23:32 AM CDT September 20, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 76°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 6 active weather alerts
9am 76°
10am 77°
11am 79°
12pm 80°