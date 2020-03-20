MU students asked to leave residence halls

COLUMBIA - MU students living on-campus need to move out by April 3 to get a refund.

In an e-mail Wednesday evening, Vice Provost of Student Affairs Bill Stackman said "public health officials have instructed us to reduce the density of on-campus housing."

Students moving out by April 3 will get a 45 percent refund of their academic year room and board.

Some students were caught off-guard by the message, after MU officials said last they hoped to keep Residential Life areas open even after the university moved to online classes for the rest of the semester.

Freshman Alex Hutson will leave behind his job at Columbia's Sub Shop to go home to Springfield, a move he's not excited to make.

""Nothing like what I expected for my first year. I expected a good time, a period of growth, new experiences, opportunities. I tried to take those as they come. Go to career fairs- I got a summer job that I'm not sure is going to happen anymore. Now it just seems like it's all ending and I'm not sure anyone expected that," he said.

MU spokesperson Christian Basi made it clear the residence halls are not completely shutting down.

“If you have a place to stay, if you have family, we want you to go home," he said.

Students without a convenient option to go to other than on-campus housing can appeal to stay, but Basi said campus dining options will be significantly reduced.

Students may also be asked to consolidate into other dorms.