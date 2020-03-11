MU students attend conference where attendee tested positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA - A person who attended NICAR20, an investigative journalism conference in New Orleans this past weekend, has tested positive for COVID-19. More than two dozen MU students and faculty from the School of Journalism attended the conference.

Investigative Reporters & Editors issued a statement confirming the positive test Tuesday night. It said the person with the illness has mild symptoms and is expected to make a full recovery. The Centers for Disease Control still has to confirm the test, so, for now, it is considered presumptive positive.

The attendee is self-quarantined at home for 14 days and is reaching out to people the person came into close contact with during the conference, at the recommendation of health professionals.

IRE learned today that a #NICAR20 attendee tested positive with COVID-19 today. To ensure the safety of our attendees and community, IRE is notifying conference attendees now so that individuals can make their own decisions on how best to proceed. https://t.co/F9BFCxtnXA (1/5) pic.twitter.com/bqGfGC4tPs — IRE and NICAR (@IRE_NICAR) March 11, 2020

There have been no confirmed cases in Columbia.

MU Health Care said that there are no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 at MU Health Care. The hospital has tested more than 10 patients for the virus, but a spokesperson said he could not comment on whether the results of any of those tests are outstanding.