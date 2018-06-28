MU Students Claim More Racist Acts Behind Closed Doors

COLUMBIA - Black students are meeting Wednesday afternoon after a fiery blog post by NAACP campus chapter president Bryan Like asserted hate speech exists within the walls of MU residence halls. This claim comes on the heels of racist graffiti painted on a structure outside Hatch Residence Hall Saturday.

College Avenue Residence Hall resident Kaylan Holloway said he saw vandalism that occurred in his residence hall involving a bulletin board displaying images of Black History Month.

"I had an incident like this last year in another residence hall," Holloway said regarding another experience he has with racial slurs written on bulletin boards. Holloway said nothing happened when he reported it at that time or recently.

"We can't expect much of our students if we don't start with our staff," Holloway said.

MU Residential Life Director Frankie Minor responded that all complaints are handled in a timely manner.

Like said he hopes recent incidents over the last year such as the cotton ball incident and the spray paint incident Saturday lead to harsher consequences for students.

"The university needs to take this step forward in educating students to know we do have a zero tolerance policy and that your actions will result in expulsion," Like said.

Like said Wednesday's meeting with local NAACP leaders and the Legion of Black Collegians at the Black Culture Center is to discuss policy changes regarding hate crimes and other diversity initiatives.