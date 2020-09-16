MU students face expulsion, suspension for COVID-19 guideline violations

COLUMBIA- Two University of Missouri students face expulsion and three students face suspension after failing to follow COVID-19 rules and expectations.

Additionally, 11 student organizations are currently under investigation for violations of the university's policies related to COVID-19.

According to the email sent to students, staff and faculty, the students 'willfully and knowingly took action that threatened the safety of the campus and the broader Columbia community.'

Mun Choi, UM System President and MU Chancellor, said MU has stressed the important of a vigorous approach while enforcing COVID policies and regulations since the beginning.

"These policies and regulations were designed to keep our students, faculty, staff and community healthy and safe," Choi said. "We have seen a strong adoption of our policies and regulations. Unfortunately, a few students have violated these policies and violated the trust of their fellow community members."

As of Sept. 11, approximately 470 student cases have been referred to the Office of Student Conduct and Accountability for possible violations of MU COVID-19 policies since Aug. 16, according to the email.