MU students hold sit-in protesting COVID-19 safety

COLUMBIA-- A group of University of Missouri students is holding a sit-in Friday on Mel Carnahan Quadrangle on the MU campus.

The group, the Missouri Coalition for COVID-19 Safety, is hosting the sit-in to share concerns about COVID safety on campus.

The coalition compiled a list of 12 demands for the university. The list includes:

A tuition freeze and reduction in tuition for virtual classes for the fall semester.

Increased COVID-19 testing and transparency with case and testing data.

Expanded capacity and quality of isolation housing to extend to students without residential services contracts.

A pivot to fully online instruction.

Permission for students to remain in dorms in the event that classes move entirely online and a refund of the housing contracts of students who choose to return home.

Protection of the job security and benefits of all staff, faculty, and undergraduate and graduate student workers in cases of threatened revenue reductions.

Protection of academic and campus programs serving marginalized students and faculty and public reporting in cases of revenue reductions.

Permanent removal of the Thomas Jefferson statue from Mizzou’s cam.

Renaming of the Miller Nichols Library on UMKC’s campus.

Unmerging of the positions of Mizzou Chancellor and UM System President.

Removal of Mun Y. Choi from leadership positions within the UM System.

Protection of the rights of staff, faculty, and student employees to speak critically about university policies and activities.

The sit-in starts at 11:30 a.m. on Friday and ends around 1 p.m. The group said social distancing and masks are required. There will also be guest speakers beginning at noon.

A protest on the MU Quad is starting and voicing concerns about COVID-19 safety on campus. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/XVJueGZe94 — Peyton Headlee (@PeytonHeadlee) September 25, 2020