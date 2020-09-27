MU students hold sit-in protesting COVID-19 safety
COLUMBIA-- A group of University of Missouri students is holding a sit-in Friday on Mel Carnahan Quadrangle on the MU campus.
The group, the Missouri Coalition for COVID-19 Safety, is hosting the sit-in to share concerns about COVID safety on campus.
The coalition compiled a list of 12 demands for the university. The list includes:
- A tuition freeze and reduction in tuition for virtual classes for the fall semester.
- Increased COVID-19 testing and transparency with case and testing data.
- Expanded capacity and quality of isolation housing to extend to students without residential services contracts.
- A pivot to fully online instruction.
- Permission for students to remain in dorms in the event that classes move entirely online and a refund of the housing contracts of students who choose to return home.
- Protection of the job security and benefits of all staff, faculty, and undergraduate and graduate student workers in cases of threatened revenue reductions.
- Protection of academic and campus programs serving marginalized students and faculty and public reporting in cases of revenue reductions.
- Permanent removal of the Thomas Jefferson statue from Mizzou’s cam.
- Renaming of the Miller Nichols Library on UMKC’s campus.
- Unmerging of the positions of Mizzou Chancellor and UM System President.
- Removal of Mun Y. Choi from leadership positions within the UM System.
- Protection of the rights of staff, faculty, and student employees to speak critically about university policies and activities.
The sit-in starts at 11:30 a.m. on Friday and ends around 1 p.m. The group said social distancing and masks are required. There will also be guest speakers beginning at noon.
A protest on the MU Quad is starting and voicing concerns about COVID-19 safety on campus. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/XVJueGZe94— Peyton Headlee (@PeytonHeadlee) September 25, 2020
I’m here with @PeytonHeadlee on the MU Quad.— Elyse (@ElyseSchoenig) September 25, 2020
Protestors at the Campus Sit-In are voicing their concerns. They’re chanting, “Free testing, no referrals.”@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/QU2cZMTE8x