MU students may convert grades to satisfactory, unsatisfactory

COLUMBIA - MU students will have the option to convert their A to F grades to satisfactory or unsatisfactory for courses this spring under a resolution passed Thursday by the MU Faculty Council.

Also according to the resolution, passed in an online special session:

Students will be allowed to decide which grade option will be entered on their academic transcript after final grades are posted to MyZou.

The due date for final grades will be extended to 5 p.m. May 22.

Students must request the grade change option by 5 p.m. June 5.

The proposal came from a team of undergraduate deans, department chairs, representatives of the graduate faculty and members of the Faculty Council "who have been working on this very diligently for some time," MU spokesperson Christian Basi said.

Now, with council approval, it is up to MU to implement the plan.

"We still have some details to work out, and we're hoping to get all of that information to students and faculty soon, probably early next week," he said.

On March 13, students at all four campuses in the University of Missouri System learned they will take classes remotely for the rest of the spring semester to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.