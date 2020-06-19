MU students must wear masks indoors this fall

COLUMBIA — MU students will be required to wear face masks while indoors on campus this fall as classes begin in August amid the continuing pandemic.

University of Missouri System President and Interim MU Chancellor Mun Choi confirmed the decision in a news conference after a UM System Board of Curators meeting Thursday.

Instructors will wear face shields, Choi said, which the university is working to secure. Face shields would allow students who are deaf or hard of hearing to better read instructors' lips.

Decisions on whether the system's other three campuses will require students to wear face masks are being decided in accordance with local health officials, Choi said, and are not yet finalized.