MU students participate in walk out

COLUMBIA - MU students gathered outside of the student center Thursday afternoon dressed in all black for a walk out in protest of racism.

Chancellor Bowen Loftin attended the event. "I am here in support of Jonathan L. Butler," Loftin said. He would not speak about any issues.

Butlers said he will stay on a hunger strike until either the University of Missouri President Tim Wolfe resigns or his organs fail.

One leader of the walk out told participants not to speak to journalists. "They are here for a story, they do not care about our voices," she said.

She started the walk with the words, "What is peace? We don't have peace on this campus."

Students proceeded walking through campus chanting and calling for a shutdown. It lasted more than three hours.