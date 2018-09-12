MU Students Present Innovative Ideas For Grant Funding

COLUMBIA- MU students had the opportunity to present original ideas to judges in hopes to win grant funding for their venture. The organization that hosted this event is called Collaboration, Leadership, and Innovation for Missouri Business (CLIMB).

There was a first round of presentations in October, but on Wednesday eight teams gathered in the Reynolds Journalism Institute for the final round. The teams are made up of both graduate and undergraduate students, and many teams are partnered with a member of the community.

Some of the ideas presented were an adjustable high heel, a new beer design, and also many new games and applications involving social media. Five judges listened to the presentations and then had a question and answer session. The founder of CLIMB says these ideas are the future of business and have the potential to bring jobs to the community.

The purpose of CLIMB is to promote and facilitate the exchange of entrepreneurial ideas and create a meeting place for people with ideas, experience, and resources to realize those ideas in Missouri. It specializes in early-stage business development and funding.

With the support of grants and donations from the Kaufmann Foundation, Sagacious Consultants and the Entrepreneur's Alliance, CLIMB is able to award a total of $18,000 in seed grant funding for these student founded entrepreneurial ventures.