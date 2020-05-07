MU Students Return from Travel to Cuba

6 years 3 months 2 weeks ago Friday, January 17 2014 Jan 17, 2014 Friday, January 17, 2014 10:13:00 AM CST January 17, 2014 in News
By: Jiaxi Lu, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Fifteen University of Missouri students returned Thursday from their eight-day trip to Cuba. It's a destination most tourists are not allowed to travel to.

From the central United States to the center of Cuba, 15 students and three sponsors left Columbia on Jan. 8 to Ciego de Avila, which is right in the middle of Cuba. They were on religious visa with the sponsorship of a Cuban local Baptist church and the support of Columbia church communities.

Christa Wilson, president of the board of the Mizzou Baptist Student Union, said every student that applied for the program were accepted. Each student paid $1,500 for their trip costs. Wilson said some students dropped out due to certain reasons. Wilson said Mizzou BSU was approached by a gentleman from North Carolina during the last school year, and decided to organize Mizzou BSU's first international mission-minded trip to Cuba. 

Wilson said students in the group interacted with local college students who were studying English. They worked together to plant Guava trees, joined activities at the Nichlas Guillen Foundation, and worked with the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples on community outreach artworks.

With tears in her eyes, Wilson said it was the Cuban people that impressed her most during this trip. 

"It was more about building a relationship, opening up our hearts and showing the people of Cuba what America is really like, what a Christian is like, and how we show love," Wilson said.

Adrian Sims, a junior student studying Psychology at MU, was one of the team leaders at Mizzou BSU.

"We were completely welcomed," Sims said. "Before I go I had no idea what to expect. I knew it is a communist country and it definitely has much more emphasis on community."

Justin Pierce, a junior Biology student at MU 

"You don't hear much about Cuba besides the political issues," Pierce said. "But you don't really hear about the people or the lifestyle that much. So going down there, it was very eyeopening to say at least."

Wilson said there will be a celebration in October when it's going to bring all four different Baptist groups in Cuba.

"I think that would be an awesome opportunity for some of us to get to go back to do that and witness that," Wilson said. "Our director actually made a comment and said 'I don't want this to be a good-bye, I want this to be a start of a relationship with us moving forward." So I'm definitely hoping we can build relationships enough to where we can have more trips similar to this."

 

More News

Grid
List

Protestors rally outside Columbia City Hall demanding their 'freedom'
Protestors rally outside Columbia City Hall demanding their 'freedom'
COLUMBIA - Dozens of protestors rallied outside of Columbia City Hall on Thursday saying "enough is enough," demanding the city... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 Thursday, May 07, 2020 5:48:00 PM CDT May 07, 2020 in News

High school baseball players keep moving forward
High school baseball players keep moving forward
COLUMBIA - On any given Friday evening at the beginning May, high school baseball players should be celebrating senior night... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 Thursday, May 07, 2020 5:19:00 PM CDT May 07, 2020 in News

Meat processors need more workers to help fix shortage
Meat processors need more workers to help fix shortage
GASCONADE COUNTY - Seeing things fly off the shelves is becoming a lot more common as communities deal with COVID-19.... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 Thursday, May 07, 2020 5:16:00 PM CDT May 07, 2020 in News

MU committee to review programs for possible restructuring, discontinuing
MU committee to review programs for possible restructuring, discontinuing
COLUMBIA - A committee has been formed to recommend which MU programs should be "modified, consolidated, suspended or discontinued," MU... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 Thursday, May 07, 2020 4:59:00 PM CDT May 07, 2020 in News

Pfizer facility in Chesterfield working on COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer facility in Chesterfield working on COVID-19 vaccine
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced Thursday at a press conference that the Pfizer Research and Development Facility in... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 Thursday, May 07, 2020 3:46:00 PM CDT May 07, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 Thursday, May 07, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT May 07, 2020 in News

May is mental health awareness month
May is mental health awareness month
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and according to a 2017 national survey, one in five Americans has a mental... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 Thursday, May 07, 2020 11:34:00 AM CDT May 07, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: No new cases in Boone County
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: No new cases in Boone County
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 Thursday, May 07, 2020 10:08:00 AM CDT May 07, 2020 in News

Suspect arrested after fleeing on foot in Mexico
Suspect arrested after fleeing on foot in Mexico
MEXICO - Police arrested a man Wednesday morning after they said he tried to run away from an officer. ... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 Thursday, May 07, 2020 8:56:00 AM CDT May 07, 2020 in News

Alarming coronavirus numbers in some states are in prisons and nursing homes
Alarming coronavirus numbers in some states are in prisons and nursing homes
(CNN) -- As coronavirus restrictions in the US are loosened, public health officials and state leaders have urged residents to... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 Thursday, May 07, 2020 6:57:00 AM CDT May 07, 2020 in News

Missouri to seek death penalty in Wisconsin brothers' deaths
Missouri to seek death penalty in Wisconsin brothers' deaths
KINGSTON, Mo. (AP) — The state of Missouri plans to seek the death penalty for a man suspected of killing... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 Thursday, May 07, 2020 5:47:00 AM CDT May 07, 2020 in News

Boone County Sheriffs search area around Columbia apartment complex
Boone County Sheriffs search area around Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA - Boone County Sheriff's Office is on the scene at a local apartment complex searching for a subject on... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 11:38:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News

COVID-19 Town Hall: CPS Superintendent talks graduation & next school year
COVID-19 Town Hall: CPS Superintendent talks graduation & next school year
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with Columbia Public School Superintendent Peter Stiepleman Wednesday about the district's plans for graduation, summer... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 10:00:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News

Virus-hit St. Louis city, county to begin reopening May 18
Virus-hit St. Louis city, county to begin reopening May 18
O’FALLON— St. Louis and St. Louis County will begin easing stay-at-home orders this month, but officials cautioned that the process... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 8:07:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News

RURAL DIVIDE: The challenges of remote education in remote locations
RURAL DIVIDE: The challenges of remote education in remote locations
PARIS, Mo. – The COVID-19 pandemic has upended virtually every aspect of life, especially when it comes to schools. In... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 7:46:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News

Show-Me State Games announce July games are still on
Show-Me State Games announce July games are still on
COLUMBIA - The Show-Me State Games announced Tuesday that their summer games for July are still on, according to a... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 7:34:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News

Hospitals welcome slow return of elective procedures
Hospitals welcome slow return of elective procedures
COLUMBIA - MU Health Care and other hospitals in mid-Missouri are beginning to increase how many elective procedures they perform.... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 6:32:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News

Attorney wrote open letter to the city to limit restrictions on COVID-19 order
Attorney wrote open letter to the city to limit restrictions on COVID-19 order
COLUMBIA — Matthew Woods, an attorney in Columbia, wrote an open letter to the Mayor, Boone County Commissioner, Boone County... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 6:05:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 63°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
8pm 58°
9pm 55°
10pm 54°
11pm 53°