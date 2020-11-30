COLUMBIA – As Boone County starts week two of the new mask mandate, some University of Missouri students are also choosing to come back to Columbia after being encouraged not to.
MU shifted to online classes after the Thanksgiving holiday to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. MU student Hunter Roth said he would’ve stayed home if he didn’t have to return for work and because he’s still paying rent.
“I don't think I would have been here in the first place, even though some of my classes weren't person with attendance, which should not be allowed,” Roth said.
Last week the Boone County Commission voted to endorse a county wide mask mandate. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) Director Stephanie Browning stated in a press release that this fight will take everyone.
"We appreciate the work our county leaders have done and continue to do to help protect members of our cities, county and entire region,” Browning stated. “This unified front in our fight to reduce the spread of COVID-19 will not only help protect ourselves and our loved ones, but also our local healthcare and frontline workers.”
Roth said he thinks the new mandate could be a reminder for students who returned to Columbia for “no reason.”
“For somebody to come back here, even though they don't have a job, I'd first ask why?” said Roth. “Hopefully it's not for social events or parties or all that because I just think that's BS right now.”
The City of Columbia has not stated whether or not enforcement will look different with the new mask mandate.