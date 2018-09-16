MU Study Links Twitter Use to Infidelity, Divorce

COLUMBIA - New research released April 1 by the University of Missouri found Twitter use could damage relationships.

Russell Clayton, a doctoral student at the Missouri School of Journalism, found active Twitter users are more likely to experience Twitter-related conflict with their romantic partners. His results showed Twitter-related conflict can lead to negative relationship outcomes, including emotional and physical cheating and breakup or divorce.

The study surveyed 581 Twitter users on their Twitter use, such as how often they login, tweet, scroll their newsfeed, send direct messages and reply to others. The survey also asked how much, if any, conflicts arose between participants' current or former partners as a result of Twitter use.

"I found it interesting that active Twitter users experienced Twitter-related conflict and negative relationship outcomes regardless of length of romantic relationship," Clayton said in a news release. "Couples who reported being in relatively new relationships experienced the same amount of conflict as those in longer relationships."

Clayton has also researched Facebook-related conflict which found negative relationship outcomes were greater among couples in newer relationships.

If partners are experiencing Twitter-related conflict, Clayton recommends couples of all ages limit their daily and weekly use of social networking sites.