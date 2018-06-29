MU Study Says Perceived Attractiveness Influenced by Facebook Photos

COLUMBIA - A study conducted by MU found that the nature of comments left by users on Facebook profile pictures affects the level of perceived attractiveness of the profile owner not only physically and socially, but also professionally.

According to a press release, MU researchers found that Facebook users are viewed as more attractive when their profile photos include social cues, additional information about the user, and many positive comments, as opposed to those who have fewer social cues and negative comments on their profile photos.

The study was conducted by MU doctoral student, Seoyeon Hong, as well as Kevin Wise, an associate professor at the University of Missouri School of Journalism and other doctoral students.

The study consisted of showing different Facebook pictures of the same person with varying social cues and comments to more than a hundred college students. According to the press release, Hong felt that the results show the importance of strategically presenting yourself positively on Facebook. This also includes assuring that comments left on the pictures are positive as well.