MU study: State doesn't need as many medical marijuana licenses

11 hours 57 minutes 20 seconds ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 Wednesday, April 10, 2019 7:51:00 PM CDT April 10, 2019 in News
By: Nikki Ogle, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The Department of Health and Senior Services released its draft applications for medical marijuana facility applications Wednesday, but a new study shows the state might not need as many suppliers as currently planned. 

Voters passed Amendment 2 in November. The law requires the state to give out more than 300 business licenses for Missouri's medical marijuana industry. This includes at least 60 for cultivation, 80 for manufacturing and 192 for dispensaries. 

However, an MU study suggests the law might be over-shooting the demand for medical marijuana. The DHSS asked Joe Haslag, an economics professor at the University of Missouri, to find data to predict the medical marijuana industry's supply and demand. 

"The key force is how many patients are going to have qualifying conditions and become cardholders, and then how many of these growers and dispensaries do you need to meet their needs," Haslag said.

Haslag's study showed the state would need: 

  • Between 10 and 14 cultivators in 2020, 18 to 24 cultivators in 2021, and 24 to 29 cultivators in 2022
  • 115 and 132 dispensaries by the year 2022

He said he used data from 19 states before 2015 to determine the number of medical marijuana patients Missouri might see. 

Based on his research, Haslag predicts there will be about 22,5000 over the next few years. That's less than .5% of the state's population. Others do not agree with that finding. 

"What we’re seeing from some of the advocacy groups is they’re jumping to 2% of the population, but the evidence is really clear that it takes a while for most states to begin to see the fraction of the population that grows for 3-5 years," Haslag said. 

One of those advocacy groups is the Missouri Cannabis Trade Association. Jack Cardetti, spokesman for MoCannTrade, said Haslag's study dramatically under-estimated the number of potential patients. 

"There’s one fatal flaw in that data that essentially then corrupts the rest of the study. The flaw really comes in when the economist relies on really old, really stale data to try to predict how many Missouri patients will have a medical marijuana id card," Cardetti said. 

Cardetti said MoCannTrade has predicted to see nearly 2-2.5% of Missouri's population become a medical marijuana patient. He said the trade association is excited to see analysis of the medical marijuana industry, but said the 4-year-old data is not applicable in today's industry.

"The professor themselves, they know this is a problem, because they used old data and they’re under-counting the possible patients here," Cardetti said. 

Haslag said he understands the idea that his prediction might be too low. 

"Any time you do a forecast, you’d be a fool not to say, of course, I could’ve under- or over-forecasted what’s going on," he said. 

Haslag said he struggled to find data he needed in the time frame he was given to produce the study.

"Had I been able to get the data easily from these states across time and across states, I would’ve done a much better job on it, but given the structure I had, I’m comfortable putting forward the number that I have," he said. 

The study states a 66% confidence in its findings. Cardetti said most studies should provide nearly a 95% confidence. 

"Essentially, what 66% confidence means is that I’m slightly more confident than a coin flip that number will be correct," Cardetti said. 

The Department of Health and Senior Services said the study provided good information and it appreciated the work Haslag put into it. At the time of this report, the DHSS director had not extensively looked at the study. 

Lisa Cox, the chief public information officer with the DHSS, called the study "helpful, but debatable." 

Cox said the department must comply with the standards of the law and will give out the required number of business licenses for cultivation, manufacturers and dispensaries.

As of Wednesday, the DHSS received 478 application fees for those planning to apply for a facility license in August.

The DHSS plans to request proposals for an independent scorer for the applications this month. 

More News

Grid
List

Activists urge support for Equal Rights Amendment
Activists urge support for Equal Rights Amendment
JEFFERSON CITY - If local women's rights groups get their way, Missouri could become the final state needed to ratify... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, April 11 2019 Apr 11, 2019 Thursday, April 11, 2019 3:13:00 AM CDT April 11, 2019 in News

Columbia Police Interim Chief Geoff Jones discusses past, future
Columbia Police Interim Chief Geoff Jones discusses past, future
COLUMBIA - Interim Chief Geoff Jones knows the halls of the Columbia Police Department well. He's been walking them for... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 Wednesday, April 10, 2019 9:49:00 PM CDT April 10, 2019 in Continuous News

MU study: State doesn't need as many medical marijuana licenses
MU study: State doesn't need as many medical marijuana licenses
COLUMBIA - The Department of Health and Senior Services released its draft applications for medical marijuana facility applications Wednesday, but... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 Wednesday, April 10, 2019 7:51:00 PM CDT April 10, 2019 in News

Sophie Cunningham gets drafted by Phoenix
Sophie Cunningham gets drafted by Phoenix
COLUMBIA - Missouri's all time leading scorer Sophie Cunningham was taken 13th overall by the Phoenix Mercury. She was... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 Wednesday, April 10, 2019 7:28:00 PM CDT April 10, 2019 in Sports

Travel agent says refunds not likely for canceled COU passengers
Travel agent says refunds not likely for canceled COU passengers
COLUMBIA - Passengers trying to come back home to Columbia have experienced frustration and soaring costs. The Columbia Airport... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 Wednesday, April 10, 2019 7:17:00 PM CDT April 10, 2019 in News

Hawley backs bill reducing immigration levels
Hawley backs bill reducing immigration levels
JEFFERSON CITY - Legislation backed by Sen. Josh Hawley to change immigration law in the United States was criticized by... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 Wednesday, April 10, 2019 7:10:00 PM CDT April 10, 2019 in News

Brand new Fulton Soup Kitchen is coming soon
Brand new Fulton Soup Kitchen is coming soon
FULTON - Fulton Soup Kitchen will be re-opening its doors to the public next week, but until then, it could... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 Wednesday, April 10, 2019 6:47:00 PM CDT April 10, 2019 in Continuous News

House bill could mean no jail time for small marijuana possession
House bill could mean no jail time for small marijuana possession
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri House Representatives will discuss a bill Thursday that would further lower the punishment of having small... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 Wednesday, April 10, 2019 6:31:00 PM CDT April 10, 2019 in News

Special style of board games getting more popular
Special style of board games getting more popular
COLUMBIA - Board games are back in the limelight, with sales increasing considerably in recent years. But it's not the... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 Wednesday, April 10, 2019 5:10:00 PM CDT April 10, 2019 in News

Boys and Girls Club of Missouri awards $6,000 to Youth of the Year
Boys and Girls Club of Missouri awards $6,000 to Youth of the Year
JEFFERSON CITY — The Boys and Girls Club of Missouri chose its annual youth of the year at a luncheon... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 Wednesday, April 10, 2019 4:08:00 PM CDT April 10, 2019 in News

COU shutdown causes "airport confusion" for prospective students
COU shutdown causes "airport confusion" for prospective students
COLUMBIA – As the University of Missouri gets ready to showcase its campus for prospective students this weekend, those already... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 Wednesday, April 10, 2019 3:08:00 PM CDT April 10, 2019 in News

Senate committee hears bill that would make dealing fentanyl a felony
Senate committee hears bill that would make dealing fentanyl a felony
JEFFERSON CITY - Despite being one of the most commonly abused opioids nationwide, there is currently no law in Missouri... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 Wednesday, April 10, 2019 1:40:00 PM CDT April 10, 2019 in News

Forum Boulevard lane restriction affects local business
Forum Boulevard lane restriction affects local business
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works is extending the one lane restriction on Forum Boulevard while crews tries to find the... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 Wednesday, April 10, 2019 12:12:00 PM CDT April 10, 2019 in News

Missouri House advances bill to collect online sales taxes
Missouri House advances bill to collect online sales taxes
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri House of Representatives gave initial approval, 78-72, to a bill that would require out-of-state retailers... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 Wednesday, April 10, 2019 11:01:00 AM CDT April 10, 2019 in News

Missourians meet with lawmakers to make cancer issues a priority
Missourians meet with lawmakers to make cancer issues a priority
JEFFERSON CITY - Over one hundred Missourians from the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACSCAN) are meeting with lawmakers... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 Wednesday, April 10, 2019 9:00:00 AM CDT April 10, 2019 in News

Man charged with shining laser at Patriots QB Brady at Arrowhead Stadium
Man charged with shining laser at Patriots QB Brady at Arrowhead Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A citation has been issued against a man accused of flashing a laser at New... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 Wednesday, April 10, 2019 6:55:00 AM CDT April 10, 2019 in News

Man in suspicious Gentry incident apologizes
Man in suspicious Gentry incident apologizes
COLUMBIA - The man seen driving up and talking to a student in the Gentry Middle School parking lot Tuesday... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, April 09 2019 Apr 9, 2019 Tuesday, April 09, 2019 11:00:00 PM CDT April 09, 2019 in News

Bill would give eligible veterans vouchers to pay for residential care facilities
Bill would give eligible veterans vouchers to pay for residential care facilities
JEFFERSON CITY - Eligible veterans could soon be able to receive monthly vouchers to pay for room and board at... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, April 09 2019 Apr 9, 2019 Tuesday, April 09, 2019 9:03:00 PM CDT April 09, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 70°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 6 active weather alerts
8am 67°
9am 69°
10am 68°
11am 68°