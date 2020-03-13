MU suspending all spring study abroad programs amid coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBIA — The University of Missouri told students Thursday it is suspending its spring study abroad programs after the Department of Health issued a global Level 3 health advisory in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement came in an email sent out by Tami Lorenson, the director of study abroad for MU. It listed seven steps students must take immediately, including adjusting their return flight to return to the U.S. no later than March 16. Students are then required to share their updated return information with the university.

Returning students should anticipate enhanced screening, Lorenson said, including getting their temperature taken.

Once back in the U.S., student should be prepared to self-isolate for 14 days. Lorsenson suggested students think carefully when planning their housing accomodations, and work to mitigate any chance of community transmission of the virus.

To self monitor their condition, the CDC recommends students take their temperature with a thermometer two times a day and watch for cough or difficulty breathing. They should stay home from school, avoid public transportation and crowded places, and stay at least six feet from others.

Students will have the option to appeal to the Student Travel Abroad Review Committee to remain in their host country. More than 100 students were studying abroad this spring, according to the Columbia Missourian.