MU suspends fraternity for hazing

COLUMBIA — The University of Missouri announced Monday that it will temporarily suspend the Kappa Alpha chapter in response to a hazing incident.

The news release did not specify the nature of the hazing incident, or the number of fraternity members who may have been involved.

Jesse Lyons, Assistant Executive Director for Advancement for Kappa Alpha, sent the following statement to KOMU 8 on Monday:

“On Thursday, Kappa Alpha Order temporarily suspended our chapter at the University of Missouri to investigate an alcohol incident, and allegations of hazing. Misuse of alcohol, and hazing, are each contrary to our values and are strictly and expressly prohibited by Kappa Alpha Order. We are in close cooperation with the University in this situation.”

While under suspension, the chapter of the Kappa Alpha Order will be barred from participating in campus activities. Most notably, the fraternity cannot participate in Homecoming festivities later this month.

The suspension does not encompass daily academic activities; individual members of the fraternity can still attend class.

MU spokesman Christian Basi said the procedure to determine the future of the chapter will begin within the next seven business days.

On Monday, the Columbia Police Department confirmed that last week an 18-year-old at Kappa Alpha drank so much he had to be hospitalized. Police said it's unclear whether this was the same incident which led to the fraternity's suspension.