MU swimmer wins title at German National Championships

BERLIN — Missouri junior Fabian Schwingenschlogl won the 50 meter breast title at the 2016 German National Championships and Olympic Trials in Berlin Friday.

Schwingenschlogl finished with a time of 27.37 seconds in the event — the 10th-fastest time in the world this year for the 50m breast. It was Schwingenschlogl’s first German national title in the event.

Missouri junior Nadine Laemmler also competed at the trials, finishing second in the 50m back finals with a time of 28.76 seconds.

Neither the 50m breast nor 50m back are Olympic events. Both Schwingenschlogl and Laemmler will swim in Olympic-sanctioned races this weekend. Schwingenschlogl will compete in the 100 and 200m breast events, while Laemmler will compete in the 100 and 200m back events.

If either swimmer places first or second in one of the Olympic-sanctioned races, he or she must confirm that time in one of four additional meets to qualify for the 2016 Olympics in Rio.