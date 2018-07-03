MU Talks About Sudanese Genocide

Pellot coordinates events for the MU chapter of AEISEC, a group that tries to help students understand the world around them.

"Americans need to realize that there's more to this world than just MTV, music videos, Facebook and Myspace," he said.

Fighting has killed at least 400,000 people and displaced 2.5 million in the past 3 years. Wednesday night, students watched a film, "Darfur: A 21st Century Genocide," then discussed it.

Next month, AEISEC will host a Rawandan ambassador to talk about other African genocides.

Reported by Mike Chesney