MU Team Heads to Pakistan

More than 40,000 people died in the quake. A group of psychiatrists and psychologists from Mid-Missouri will travel to Pakistan in November to train teachers and other lay people in trauma psychology. But in addition, the International Medical and Educational Trust, the charity that funds the team, plans to build what it calls a "Village of Hope"- 1,000 prefab homes for the affected earthquake areas. Each home costs $500.

Earlier this year, we followed MU's team for psychosocial trauma to Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Louisiana as they helped survivors of the Gulf Coast hurricane and the tsunami. Those reports will air beginning later this month in a special edition of Sarah's Stories from southeast Asia.

If you'd like to help, you can make donations to the Imet Project at Boone County National Bank on Broadway.