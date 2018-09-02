MU Teams Rank Second in SEC for Academic Progress Rates

COLUMBIA - A review of the numbers for South Eastern Conference schools shows that Mizzou leads the league in Academic Progress Rates in four different sports, a figure which is tied for second-best in the league.

The APR measures academic progress and performance of athletic programs for institutions part of the NCAA. Institutions are awarded points when an athlete remains academically eligible for competition and when the athlete returns to the institution the follow semester or graduates.

MU football, men's swimming and diving, women's swimming and diving and gymnastics squads all posted SEC-best APR rates. Six other MU sports finished second in the league.

19 of 20 MU sports finished ahead of the All-Division I APR average in each sport.

Complete infomration on the APR Report can be found at www.ncaa.org.