MU Theater Group Takes Breast Cancer Plays on the Road

By: The Associated Press

LEXINGTON (AP) - A University of Missouri theater troupe is bringing a series of short plays focusing on breast cancer awareness to several cities in outlying parts of the state.

The Columbia-based Interactive Theatre Troupe will present three five-minute shows in October, which is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The initial performance is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 17, at Lexington United Methodist Church's Hicklin Hall in Lafayette County. The free event begins at 7 p.m. Additional performances are planned for Sedalia and Osage County but not yet scheduled.

Playwright Heather Carver is an MU theater professor and breast cancer survivor. The three short scenes feature doctor-patient interactions surrounding breast cancer diagnosis and treatment and allow for audience interaction with the performers.