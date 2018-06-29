MU Tiger Pantry Grows, Shows Prevalence of Food Insecurity

4 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Thursday, May 15 2014 May 15, 2014 Thursday, May 15, 2014 8:04:00 PM CDT May 15, 2014 in News
By: Taylor Barth, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Since opening in October 2012, the MU Tiger Pantry has increased the amount of food it provides and clients it serves. The director said the growth shows food insecurity is an issue within the college population.

The pantry currently serves about 350 households, which amounts to more than 800 people, including students, faculty and staff.

Pantry Director Lauren McDermott said many people don't realize the need for a food pantry on a college campus.

"There is a growing population of people who need it," McDermott said. "Especially international students. A lot of times they're on stipends and they come over here and then their budgets get cut and they're left with, you know, much less than they originally intended for."

More than 34,000 students are currently enrolled at MU. From 2012 to 2013, more than 28,000 of those students received financial aid, not including loans. That accounts for about 82 percent of the entire student population. MU's latest numbers also show there are 4,605 faculty members and 12,026 on the staff.

Forty percent of the food pantry's clients are faculty and staff members, while the other 60 percent are students.

McDermott says the pantry sees both regular customers and sporadic users as poverty affects people differently. 

"We have multiple users who have only used us once or twice and that's just like poverty," McDermott said. "You can go in and out of poverty just like you can go in and out of food insecurity, so it all depends on the situation that they're in at that moment."

Sammy Zino is a sophomore at MU and has been working at Tiger Pantry since August 2013. He began volunteering and now serves as pantry manager on Sundays. He said he has gotten to know clients on a personal level and called his volunteering experiences fulfilling.

"I'm helping them out and not only, like I know them personally," Zino said. "It may seem odd, but it's really great to know I'm helping someone I care about."

While the pantry has grown a great deal, McDermott said there is still work to be done. 

"Someone found a graduate student in one of the university housing facilities going through the trash trying to find food for their family," McDermott said. "You know, that's just like an eye opener because you're like 'OK, we need to do more,' but then also it's showing how many people that we're still not reaching."

The Missouri Students Association helped fund Tiger Pantry when it first opened, but now it's financially independent. The pantry now survives solely off of donations.

McDermott said she expects the pantry to be short on food donations during the summer as many people leave for the season. She said the pantry will use some of its funds to help provide food for clients during the slower months. 

McDermott said she hopes the Tiger Pantry will continue to grow and expand in the future as more people learn about its services. The pantry can currently provide a person with a three-day emergency supply of food. She said she hopes the pantry eventually will be able to give clients a seven-day supply.

(Editor's note: This story has been edited to clarify the percentage of students, faculty and staff that use Tiger Pantry.)

More News

Grid
List

UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper , is accused of... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican opponents of Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill are criticizing her wealth as she makes a... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:21:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 79°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
7am 78°
8am 82°
9am 84°
10am 88°