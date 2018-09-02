MU Tigers Grab 27 Recruits

Michael Keck of Harrisonville is the twelfth ranked tight end in the country according to ESPN. Keck is a defensive end/outside linebacker type that is expected to be a top pass rusher. His arrival on the MU campus is timely with the departure of seniors Xzavie Jackson and Mizzou all time sack leader Brian Smith. Keck has already graduated from high school and is taking classes at Mizzou this semester.

Also signing with the Tigers was running back Derrick Washington from Ray-Pec. Washington helped the Ray-Pec Tigers to three consecutive class five state titles the last three years. He had 5500 yards from scrimmage and scored 83 touchdowns in his high school career.

Keck and Washington are two of ten players from Missouri to sign with the Tigers in this class.

Coach Gary Pinkel said, "Certainly I think anytime you can hit your offensive and defensive line goals, I think that's really very, very important. I think there's a lot of speed, which we're always trying to upgrade since I've been here. I think we've accomplished that goal."