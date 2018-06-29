MU Tigers Will Host NCAA Softball Regional

COLUMBIA - The Missouri softball team will host an NCAA Regional for the fourth consecutive year.

The team will see familiar opponents over the weekend, Illinois State and DePaul, and are also hosting Massachusetts.

The Tigers defeated both Illinois State and DePaul last year in the Regional and DePaul has been to Columbia multiple times for regional play.

The team also advanced to the Women's College World Series three years in a row.

If the Tigers win their regional, they will advance to the super regional and play a best-of-three series.