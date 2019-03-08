MU to allow seamless transfer from community college

BOONVILLE - Some community college students will now have easier access to attend the University of Missouri.

MU and State Fair Community College (SFCC) signed an agreement Thursday, giving SFCC students with certain associate degrees a guaranteed admission into MU.

"It's a great opportunity for us to let students know if your goal is to get a degree from the University of Missouri Columbia you can start right here in Boonville," SFCC President Joanna Anderson said.

She said SFCC students can use their A+ and then "transfer seamlessly."

"It's a great opportunity to let them know that they can save money and still get the university degree," Anderson said.

The agreement is for students who have:

Earned an Associate in Arts (AA)

Earned an Associate in Applied Science in Nursing

Earned an Associate of Arts in Teaching

Completed the 42-hour General Education block at SFCC

MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright said, "It really is that commitment to making sure people are complete and get their degrees."

The agreement includes online classes at SFCC, as long as those are a part of the transferable courses.

It does not guarantee admission to a particular degree program within the university.

Cartwright said he is excited to welcome future students.

"Our students have hands-on experience and they leave career ready and able to go out and contribute in so many ways. We're just happy to have them come and be part of a great community," he said.

The agreement starts this 2019 academic year.

"We would like for students to come over, view what we have to offer, understand this opportunity is here and with the university almost in our backyard here it's a great opportunity," Anderson said.