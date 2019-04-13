MU to build new $30M nursing school building to replace current one

COLUMBIA — The UM System Board of Curators approved plans Thursday for a new $30 million MU Sinclair School of Nursing building.

The building will be paid for with the nursing school's reserve funds, as well as private gifts and contributions from MU Health Care, and construction is expected to start next spring and finish by spring 2022.

The current building will be demolished, and a smaller building will be built over the existing basement. In the proposal MU submitted, the new building will have less square footage but the space hopes to be more efficient with flexible classroom and simulation spaces.

MU spokesman Christian Basi said the new building is necessary because the current building is 40 years old, which means there isn't the type of learning spaces that today’s hands-on teaching methods demand.

“While we've been able to take advantage of some of these new teaching methods, one thing nursing students desperately need is the ability to practice their lessons in a simulation,” Basi said.

MU already has a simulation center, but Basi said the new building will nearly triple that space.

Amy Lehman, an MU nursing student, said she is excited by the possibility that the nursing school will admit more students in each class.

“I have known people who haven't gotten in and have had to move to different schools,” she said. “I think being able to make sure students can stay here and go to their first choice for nursing school and can have the experience they came here for is incredible.”

The expansion of learning spaces will allow the school to admit almost 100 more students in each class, Basi said.

“The University of Missouri educates the majority of the state’s nurses. We recognize that responsibility, and that’s why we had to take on this project,” he said.