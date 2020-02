MU to close at 1 p.m. Wednesday due to expected winter weather

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced it will close early Wednesday due to a predicted winter storm. The closure will happen at 1 p.m. and includes all afternoon and evening classes after that time.

Numerous other school districts, including Columbia and Jefferson City, canceled classes Wednesday due to the expected weather.

You can find the updated list of closings here.

Schools and organizations closed Wednesday as of 8 a.m. include the following: