MU to cut 12.5% from budget

COLUMBIA — As COVID-19 related financial woes continue, UM System leadership is creating a plan that will include a 12.5% budget cut.

“While we are continuing to monitor the state revenue situation carefully for the remainder of the current fiscal year (FY20), we do not yet know the complete financial picture for FY21,” UM System President Mun Choi said in an email to faculty. “Our revenue streams are unclear due to the financial impacts of COVID-19 on our country, our state and our families.”

MU has already restricted spending and hiring, eliminated raises and reclassifications, and accepted voluntary pay reductions from many university leaders, according to the email.

“We expect other measures, including layoffs, furloughs and reorganizations, will be needed,” Choi said. “The exact timing of those actions will vary, as some may be necessary in the coming weeks and others will require more time and be taken in phases as new financial information is available.”

UM System leadership is working with each department to make cuts.

“We recently contacted every division/college/school leader and provided them with information to generate plans to fill the budget gap created by the recent withhold of $17 million in state funds for our current budget year (which ends June 30),” Choi said.

Drafts for the fiscal year 2021 budget will be due from each department in late May, according to the email.