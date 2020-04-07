MU to hold classes online during the summer

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri will continue remote learning for the summer term due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, officials announced Monday.

In an e-mail to university staff and students, Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Latha Ramchand said no in-person classes will be held during summer sessions.

"I am deeply grateful for the hard work and quick adjustments you are making happen — transitioning into full online modality, and to remote learning, teaching, meeting and working," Ramchand said in her message. "It is not easy, and you have shown that when it is time to act, you, we, our collective actions will ensure that we do whatever it takes to do the right thing."