MU to hold emergency drill at research reactor

COLUMBIA - The research reactor at MU will hold an emergency drill on Monday morning.

Organizers say the precautionary exercise is for staff education and for the safety of the public.

An MU spokesperson said unusual activity can be expected near Providence Road, including, "fire trucks, a police presence, and more individuals than you are used to seeing."

The drill aims to simulate as close to a real life emergency as possible for the reactor's staff.

According to a press release from the university, "Participating agencies include the Columbia Fire Department, Joint Communications, MU Police Department, University Hospital and Clinics, MU Environmental Health and Safety, MURR staff and the MU News Bureau."

The drill could last a couple hours and is expected to start sometime around 10 a.m.