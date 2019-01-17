MU to open residences halls early amid incoming winter storm

Wednesday, January 16, 2019
By: Sydney Kalich, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri will open residence halls a day earlier than planned amid predictions of another winter storm.

MU plans to open all residence halls on 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, said MU's Interim Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs in an email Monday evening. Spring meals plan will also be activated on Thursday as well.

MU VSCA also encouraged students to return to campus early to stay ahead of the storm. MU's spring term is scheduled to begin Jan. 22.

A winter storm is expected this weekend, beginning Friday afternoon continuing through Sunday morning. Temperatures are expected to be the coldest temperatures experienced in Mid-Missouri since early 2018. Winds are expected this weekend which will result in blowing snow and drifting.

This comes one week after a winter storm that left thousands without power in Mid-Missouri.

