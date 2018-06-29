MU to pursue a 100 percent tobacco free campus

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri has received a grant from the American Cancer Society and CVS Health Foundation to advocate for, adopt and implement a 100 percent tobacco-free campus.

MU was selected as one of 126 colleges from around the country awarded this grant to work towards a tobacco-free campus policy.

The Tobacco-Free Generation Campus Initiative is designed to reduce the number of people who get sick and die from tobacco-related diseases by reducing tobacco use among college students.

The program will reduce access to and opportunities to use tobacco by increasing the number of universities and colleges that are 100 percent tobacco-free.

MU student Sydney Schack said the policy will be good for the University.



"I definitely think that anything the school can do to promote a healthier lifestyle and make us all better people in general, just healthier more ready to face the world is definitely a good thing."

The American Cancer Society will also provide technical assistance and other resources, including education, communications, support to quit smoking and evaluation.

Associate Director of the MU News Bereau, Liz McCune, said, "The grant funds will cover staff meeting time for policy reviews, smoking cessation resources to help people quit smoking, university signage and also the grant will help pay for communication related expenses."

A committee with stakeholders from MU has been formed to review best practices for implementing a tobacco-free campus policy.

MU Health Care will also be using this opportunity to review its current tobacco-free campus policy by forming a separate subcommittee.

The U.S. Department of Education reports there are approximately 4,700 U.S. colleges and universities, only 1,611 campuses are 100-percent smoke- and tobacco-free, according to an Americans for Nonsmokers Rights analysis.