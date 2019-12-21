MU to receive $24.8 million worth of federal funding

COLUMBIA - Senator Roy Blunt announced that a plant bioscience laboratory will be built at MU with $24.8 million in federal funding passed this week in Washington D.C.

The new building will house the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Research Service scientists. These scientists will work in collaboration with other MU scientists.

The scientists housed in this building will have joint appointments in the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources’ Division of Plant Sciences.

The MU Division of Plant Sciences is regularly recognized as a national leader for its research at one of America’s leading research universities.