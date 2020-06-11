MU to start in-person class August 24
COLUMBIA —MU’s 2020-2021 school year will start with in-person classes as scheduled on August 24, according to a system-wide email sent from UM system president and MU interim chancellor Mun Choi.
“I’m incredibly grateful to the large team of people that have been working on detailed plans to make this a reality for our campus,” Choi said in the email. “Over the past few weeks, we have been slowly moving more people back to campus and preparing for what our new “normal” will look like for faculty, staff and students.”
New practices for personal health monitoring, social distancing and other precautions will be announced, but details are not yet formalized, Choi said.
