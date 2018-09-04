MU to start year with 1 new, 2 renovated residence halls
COLUMBIA (AP) - The University of Missouri-Columbia was starting the year with one new and two renovated residence halls.
The Columbia Missourian reported that Gateway Hall is new to campus. The project cost $21 million. With 196 bedrooms, the hall can house 331 students. Common areas include a wall paneled with doors from Jones Hall, which closed in December 2014.
MU also spent $34.8 million to renovate Wolpers and Johnston halls. Together, the two residence halls can house up to 613 students.
The three halls all featured reused and renewable furniture. There also were new lobbies with open areas for residents to hang out with friends, motion-activated lights and quiet rooms in a range of sizes for studying.
