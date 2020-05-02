MU to take action in response to financial pressures from COVID-19
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced in an email Friday that it will begin to take actions such as pay reductions, furloughs, and layoffs as they continue to experience financial pressures due to COVID-19.
As of May 1, the university, including MU Health Care, reports the following:
|•
|
49 layoffs, which include 32 layoffs in MU Health Care across management, administration, hospitals and clinics.
|•
|
No furloughs have been taken to date.
|•
|
School of Medicine faculty will have pay reduced by 10% to 30% for one to three months based on their salary structure. School of Medicine staff will take a 10% pay reduction for three months or a one-week unpaid furlough based on department needs.
MU is planning to provide updates each Friday on the total number of personnel actions that have occurred, as well as any large actions or restructuring. To respect the privacy of the affected individuals, the university will not breakdown the specific positions eliminated.
Input and recommendations on the cuts from department chairs and supervisors are collected by deans and division leaders, who provide plans that are considered through a budget process approved by the UM System president and MU interim chancellor.
Draft plans for Fiscal Year 2020 were submitted this week and are now in review. Leaders are also working on plans for FY 2021 that are due in May.
Because the cuts impact departments differently, actions such as restricting spending; trimming payroll costs through layoffs, furloughs, and pay reductions; and restructuring will take place at different times over the next weeks and months.
The university is uncertain at this time as to when these actions will end.
According to the email, a total of 195 MU leaders and employees have volunteered for pay reductions at an estimated savings of $800,000. In all, 390 leaders, senior administrators and other employees across the UM System volunteered for salary reductions, saving the universities nearly $1.5 million.
