MU Tries to Earn on E-Bay

For about the past 15 years, buyers have come here once a month to bid on anything from printers to dumbbells to sewing machines, even the proverbial kitchen sink. Now, MU is using eBay for this weekend's auction of dorm furniture. About two out of every three dollars will go to the department where the item came from, with the rest paying for salaries and operating expenses at University Surplus Property.

"The better I can do on things like eBay, the higher dollar I can get, the more money I can give back to the departments,which is what I like to do," said Solomon.

Online bidding starts as low as $5 for a bed.