MU Tries to Get Back on Track Against Illini

Mizzou and the Fighting Illini have decidedly different looks this year. MU fans know all about the new, high-speed Tigers under new Coach Mike Anderson, and Bruce Weber's team no longer has stars James Augustine or Dee Brown. Despite those changes, the Scott Trade Center will be as loud as ever.

"It's nothing to be nervous or scared about. Just go out there and have fun. You go out there for warmups and everyone is pretty much in their seats watching you warm up. It's a great atmosphere," said MU junior Marshall Brown.

"Ever since I've been growing up and watching the game, it's been a good game, but Missouri has been taking the loss at the end. Finally, before I get out of here, I'm trying to get a win and it'd be great to get one," added junior teammate Kalem Grimes.

Illinois has defeated Missouri in six straight Braggin' Rights games.