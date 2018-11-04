MU Turns Thumbs Down on Tailgater

MU said Gillian's tailgate, in Lot G behind Faurot Field, was too big, his live band too loud, and the university considers his a business so he can't park there with regular tailgaters.

Commercial tailgates must park around the Hearnes Center and have food handling and liquor licenses.

"When we have a situation where there is a violation of policy, and we have a potential safety situation for our fans, we must act accordingly," said MU spokesman Christian Basi.

"I don't feel we were vending, simply because we're not in it to make a profit, we're not there to make money," responded Gillian. "We're simply recouping the cost of the supplies involved."

MU said it deals with tailgate violations on a case-by-case basis.