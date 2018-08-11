MU updates emergency alert system

3 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Monday, April 20 2015 Apr 20, 2015 Monday, April 20, 2015 3:14:00 PM CDT April 20, 2015 in News
By: Lina Young, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA -While the University of Missouri's emergency alert system was more thorough during a weekend robbery, some people are still unhappy with the way MU authorities notified people of events Sunday morning. 

Following the robbery that took place on Hamilton Way on MU's campus, the MU alert system contacted students, faculty and staff quicker than it had during a shooting at Hitt Street garage Wednesday. The system used more methods during the robbery, including a phone call to students and staff.

Some people were unhappy with receiving a phone call around 3 a.m. to alert them of the robbery.

University of Missouri Police Captain Brian Weimer apologized to anyone who was woken up by the 3 a.m. MU Alert phone call.

"It was for the overall safety of the campus. We did what we had to do to immediately alert as many people as possible through the ways that they had chose through the system," Weimer said

After Wednesday night's shooting at the garage, when students complained about not being notified in a timely manner, campus authorities re-evaluated the alert system and implemented changes to its emergency alert procedure. 

 

"We changed things after that to try and get things out a little faster, to say, even if we don't know, we're going to say it's something local that the city police is looking into," University of Missouri Police Captain Brian Weimer said. "We'll give them information to go to local media, and also to let them know as fast as we can that we'll get information up on MU alert as we get the facts." 

He said their mission regarding the robbery was to get the information out to as many people as possible, so they erred on the side of caution. 

Mizzou News Executive Director Mary Jo Banken provided KOMU 8 News with a statement regarding how the MU Alert system works: 

During an emergency that involves a crime near or on campus, once we (News Bureau staff) receive a call from MUPD, we notify staff in our Web Communications group to post an initial alert on MU's online emergency alert website, MUAlert, that contains as much factual information as we know at that time. When a message is posted on MUAlert, that message is also tweeted from the University's official twitter accounts, @Mizzou and @MUAlert.

As the News Bureau receives additional information through MUPD, MUAlert online, @MUAlert and @Mizzou are updated. We encourage anyone who wants to know the most up to date, factual information to access MUAlert.missouri.edu or to follow @MUAlert and @Mizzou.

We diligently try to confirm and post the most recent information to keep our constituents informed and safe. It is essential that the information posted is confirmed; therefore, the process involves taking steps during the situation to get the most complete up-to-date information that is available as the situation plays out.

During the incident that occurred early Sunday morning, the server for the MUAlert system was down. Therefore, we had to call our IT services who worked to get the server back up so that we could post the message.

It's important to keep in mind that we have several ways to convey messages to our students, faculty and staff and when one method may not work efficiently (such as this past Sunday morning), we can utilize the other methods. In this case, we were still able to tweet, text message, email and call. We also rely on you, our media partners who get the Columbia Police Department's press releases and tweets, to help us keep the community informed.

Weimer said people should not opt-out of the alert system just because they are upset over the 3 a.m. phone call.

He said the university is re-evaluating the system again. 

"Now, we probably won't use the phone service, especially that time of night unless we can for sure say that it's going to really help keep people safe," Weimer said.

More News

Grid
List

Some Columbia businesses still worry about violence downtown
Some Columbia businesses still worry about violence downtown
COLUMBIA - In the last two weeks, downtown has seen two separate incidents of gun violence, leaving some businesses concerned... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 7:14:00 PM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Four dead in Canada as gunman opens fire at apartment complex
Four dead in Canada as gunman opens fire at apartment complex
(CNN) -- Two police officers were among four people killed in a shooting in Fredericton, New Brunswick, police in the... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 4:41:00 PM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

U.S Senate nominees talk tariffs with farmers
U.S Senate nominees talk tariffs with farmers
TEBBETS - Sen. Claire McCaskill and her November challenger, Josh Hawley, spoke to farmers Friday about tariffs and how they... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 2:31:00 PM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Temporary fix allows SNAP use at farmers markets to continue
Temporary fix allows SNAP use at farmers markets to continue
COLUMBIA - A temporary fix will allow the Columbia Farmers Market to continue offering SNAP transactions for six months. ... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 2:22:00 PM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Inhumane conditions lead to injunction for company in Kansas City
Inhumane conditions lead to injunction for company in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Florida company kept more than 100 temporary farmworkers in "inhumane" and "unsanitary" working conditions while... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 2:21:00 PM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Man charged in connection with reported child abuse in Hermann
Man charged in connection with reported child abuse in Hermann
HERMANN - Prosecutors filed charges against another person in connection with the reported child abuse of twin girls. Hoyt... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 11:54:00 AM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Boy severely burned; mom says another boy lit him on fire
Boy severely burned; mom says another boy lit him on fire
INDEPENDENCE -- Vibrant, fun loving and compassionate are words Ashley Lyons describes her 7-year-old son, but a recent attack has... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 11:15:00 AM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Authorities: Car in river murder case stolen in central Missouri
Authorities: Car in river murder case stolen in central Missouri
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a car that was driven into the Kansas River, killing one child,... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 7:40:00 AM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Woman dies after Springfield house fire
Woman dies after Springfield house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Springfield officials say a woman has died after a fire at home. The fire department... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 6:46:00 AM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

One killed, another injured in motorcycle accident in Macon County
One killed, another injured in motorcycle accident in Macon County
MACON COUNTY - One person is dead after a motorcycle struck a deer Thursday night. According to a traffic... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 6:04:00 AM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Construction begins on I-70 ramps in Rocheport
Construction begins on I-70 ramps in Rocheport
ROCHEPORT - I-70 ramps near Rocheport will see a number of construction-related closures in the coming weeks. The eastbound... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 2:02:00 AM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Missouri State Fair kicks off with opening ceremony and parade
Missouri State Fair kicks off with opening ceremony and parade
SEDALIA - Hundreds of people traveled to Sedalia Thursday for the opening day of the Missouri State Fair. The... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 09 2018 Aug 9, 2018 Thursday, August 09, 2018 9:43:00 PM CDT August 09, 2018 in News

Cole County EMS to move back to 24-hour shifts
Cole County EMS to move back to 24-hour shifts
COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Commission has approved the EMS chief's plan to bring 24-hour shifts back. "There's... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 09 2018 Aug 9, 2018 Thursday, August 09, 2018 5:38:00 PM CDT August 09, 2018 in News

Two Osage County men arrested in connection to burglary
Two Osage County men arrested in connection to burglary
OSAGE COUNTY - Osage County deputies said they detained two men for a burglary on Wednesday. Investigators say Kenneth... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 09 2018 Aug 9, 2018 Thursday, August 09, 2018 1:02:00 PM CDT August 09, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Missing Harrisburg teen found
UPDATE: Missing Harrisburg teen found
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department says a missing Harrisburg teen has been found and is safe. Tristan... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 09 2018 Aug 9, 2018 Thursday, August 09, 2018 11:52:00 AM CDT August 09, 2018 in Top Stories

Vice President Pence sets eyes on 2020 for 'Space Force'
Vice President Pence sets eyes on 2020 for 'Space Force'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has announced plans for a new, separate U.S. Space Force as sixth military... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 09 2018 Aug 9, 2018 Thursday, August 09, 2018 11:05:00 AM CDT August 09, 2018 in News

Submarine named for Columbia gets new commanding officer
Submarine named for Columbia gets new commanding officer
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii - The U.S.S. Columbia, a submarine named after several U.S. cities including Columbia, Missouri, is... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 09 2018 Aug 9, 2018 Thursday, August 09, 2018 9:44:03 AM CDT August 09, 2018 in News

Three teens and a child escape house fire in Jefferson City
Three teens and a child escape house fire in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Three teenagers and a child escaped a house fire without injury Wednesday night. The Jefferson City... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 09 2018 Aug 9, 2018 Thursday, August 09, 2018 8:31:00 AM CDT August 09, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 70°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4am 71°
5am 70°
6am 69°
7am 68°