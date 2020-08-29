MU updates face covering policy, citing new federal guidance

COLUMBIA - MU updated its policy on approved face coverings Thursday, prohibiting masks with exhalation valves and face shields for student use.

Students are required to wear face coverings that have "at least two layers of fabric or other permeable material without holes," according to a Twitter thread from MU. The face coverings must cover the nose and mouth.

MU recommends cloth masks and disposable surgical masks as the best face coverings, MU spokesperson Christian Basi said Thursday. MU's Show Me Renewal website was also updated to reflect these changes.

Students who do not follow this updated policy and do not have approved accommodations may be excluded from university programs and activities.

Instructors are still allowed to wear face shields, according to the Twitter thread, but if they choose to wear only a face shield and not a mask, they must now remain at least 10 feet from others. Students are not permitted to wear only a face shield while on campus.

Face shields are currently not recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as an effective substitute for masks, and their effectiveness at preventing the spread of droplets is "unknown at this time."

Prior to the updated policy, MU's approved face coverings included cloth masks, neck gaiters, face shields, disposable surgical masks and masks with exhalation valves. That list has been updated based on new information from the CDC stating that face shields and masks with exhalation valves are not effective means to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Basi said.

MU's policy on face coverings is subject to change based on scientific findings and CDC recommendations, Basi said.