MU Urgent Care will double space in new facility

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Urgent Care will double its operating space by opening a new building on June 1.

The urgent care clinic is currently located in the South Providence Medical Building but will move to a new location at 3916 S. Providence Rd.

Improved features of the clinic include expanded hours for adult and pediatric patients and increasing the amount of rooms from six to 12. Four of those rooms will be dedicated to pediatrics.

"The need for walk-in care is evident," said Jonathan Curtright, chief executive officer of MU Health Care in a press release. "In less than five years we’ve seen the number of visits to Mizzou Urgent Care more than double."

The old location will be permanently closed on May 31. The pediatric urgent care division at the MU Children’s Hospital also be closed, but its services will be available at the new urgent care facility.

MU Urgent Care offers walk-in services for non-life-threatening medical conditions. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday.