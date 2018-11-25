MU urges students to be careful coming back to school

COLUMBIA - MU officials are recommending that students come back early to campus due to a predicted snowfall on Sunday.

Gary Ward, vice chancellor for Operations and interim vice chancellor for Student Affairs said he wants students to return safely after the Thanksgiving break.

"If you’re planning to travel on Sunday, please check your local forecast and the forecast for your route back to campus,” Ward said.

MU officials ask that students check the Missouri Department of Transportation's road conditions map for more information:

Residence halls and select dining halls are open this weekend for students returning early.