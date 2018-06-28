MU Vice Chancellor to Leave

COLUMBIA (AP) -Jim Coleman, the University of Missouri-Columbia's vice chancellor for research, is leaving to take a job at Rice University in Houston. He'll be Rice's vice provost for research. The 46-year-old says he's enjoyed being at M-U. But he is excited about working at Rice, which he calls one of the world's best private institutions. Coleman came to Missouri in 2003 as vice provost for research. He headed an effort that last year raked in more than 174 (m) million dollars in external research funding. Coleman's departure follows the resignations of two other M-U heads -- System President Elson Floyd, and research and economic development vice president John Gardner. Floyd is the new president at Washington State University, and Gardner took a job there as well.