MU Volleyball Team's Winning Star

1 decade 2 years 7 months ago Thursday, November 03 2005 Nov 3, 2005 Thursday, November 03, 2005 3:00:23 PM CST November 03, 2005 in Tiger Talk

The quarterback for the womens volleyball team Lindsay Hunter makes it look easy. Raised in Omaha, Nebraska, Hunter is used to winning. Her high school team won 2 state titles and was runner up twice. Out of high school, Hunter verbally commited to Kansas State, but that didn't last very long. The Wildcat coach left for Washington, and that left the opportunity open for the Coach Wayne Kreklow to grab a true star, one that ranks at the top of the list of the best players thay have ever coached.

"Without a doubt, I think overall in that position without a doubt," MU Women's Volleyball Coach Wayne Kreklow said.

Hunter is now the all time assist leader for Missouri with more than 5,000 for her career, something she attributes to her teamates.

"I think thats pretty cool, I would have to attribute a lot of that to my teamates, if they weren't great hitters then I wouldn't get a lot of set assists," says Hunter.

She holds the all-time record for assist in a season at Mizzou and has led the big 12 in assist per game in every season she has played in Columbia. Something her coach admires about her.

"She's very athletic, she's qiuck to the ball, she's got great hands and a really good feel for the game," Kreklow said.

As much as the two state tiltles and numerous Mizzou records mean to Lindsay, there is still one more thing that she and her teamates would like to accomplish.

"Definitly final four, I think we are definitly good enough to be there, especially go farther than we did last year, you know second round, we made it to the sweet sixteen, elite eight and the final four if we are on top of our game," Hunter said.

But it's not always about the accomplishments in life, good players always know there is more they need to work on.

"As far as volleyball goes, I think blocking, blocking is something that I have tried to get a lot better at to embrace, because it is kinda difficult for me," Hunter said.

After graduation in May, Hunter is moving to Colorado to live and train full time at the Olympic Training Center: "I've done it the last two summers, and so I've kinda gotten my face out there, and they have asked me to come back for next year and so I'm real priveleged to be going out there to Colorado Springs."

An opportunity that may take her all the way to Bejing, China in 2008.

