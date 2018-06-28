MU Volunteers

Around 20 MU employees are on their way to Lebanon to help out in the cleanup from last weekend's ice storm. A lot of the volunteers are from the Campus Landscape Services Department, so they've had some practice at this type of thing. "Ironically, these employees are the same ones that worked virtually non-stop over the weekend to clear the snow and ice from this campus," said Phil Shocklee with MU Campus Services. The employees volunteered to go, but will still be on the MU payroll. Then the state will reimburse MU. The volunteers don't know how long they'll be gone, but plan to stay until the job is done.