MU weighs options for graduate workers' health costs

COLUMBIA (AP) — A University of Missouri task force is recommending two options for graduate student employees' health insurance premiums.

According to the task force's final report those options are creating a fellowship or increasing stipends. Health insurance became an issue after the university gave graduate assistants 24-hour notice in August that they would no longer receive health insurance subsidies because of an IRS interpretation of the Affordable Care Act. The university rescinded that decision for this academic year after student and faculty backlash and created a task force to work on the issue.

The task force compiled its recommendations into a report last month given to interim Chancellor Hank Foley. The report, which was published online Friday, also suggests adding another option to the student insurance plan.